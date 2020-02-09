Delhi polls: K’taka BJP mocks Muslim women voters by NPR jibe

NEW DELHI: In a disgusting show of political low, Karnataka BJP unit took a dig at the Muslim women standing in a polling booth queue to cast their vote in Delhi’s assembly polls.
On its official Twitter handle, BJP Karnataka posted a video that shows burqa-clad women flashing their voter IDs before casting votes.
The sarcastic caption to the video read:
“Kaagaz Nahi Dikayenge Hum” ! ! ! Keep the documents safe, you will need to show them again during NPR exercise (sic),” the party’s Karnataka Twitter handle posted using the hashtag #DelhiPolls2020.
However, the tweet from BJP seems to contradict the government’s statement it has recently said about the National Population Register (NPR).
‘Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge’ (won’t show papers) is a catchphrase popularly raised by protesters, artists, and activists against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register) NPR was written by comedian-writer Varun Grover.
BJP was widely criticised on social media for its communal undertones.
The results of Delhi Assembly polls will be announced on February 11.