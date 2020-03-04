Delhi violence: 436 cases filed, over 1,400 arrested or detained

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered 436 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,427 people in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi, an officer said on Tuesday.
The newly enacted citizenship law which broke communal violence in the capital has claimed over 46 lives with over 250 injured.
Forty-five of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, the officer said.
Situation under control
According to police, the police control room (PCR) did not receive calls of rioting in the past six days. The situation in the riot-affected areas is under control, the police said.
On Tuesday, Mohammed Shahrukh, who was seen confronting unarmed police personnel during violence at Maujpur last week, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said.