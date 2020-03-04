Delhi violence: 436 cases filed, over 1,400 arrested or detained

New Delhi: A shopkeeper sorts through the charred remains of a vandalized and burned shop, following Tuesday's violence, at Khajuri Khas extension area of northeast Delhi, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. There were some areas of normalcy in the riot-hit localities of northeast Delhi with shops opening. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI2_28_2020_000029B)

A+ A-

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered 436 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,427 people in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi, an officer said on Tuesday.

Also Read Man who pointed gun at constable during Delhi riots nabbed in UP

The newly enacted citizenship law which broke communal violence in the capital has claimed over 46 lives with over 250 injured.

Delhi: Death toll rises to 46 now; (38 at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, 3 at Lok Nayak Hospital, 1 at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital & 4 at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital) in North East Delhi violence. pic.twitter.com/XWvboAduLM — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020



Forty-five of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, the officer said.

Situation under control



According to police, the police control room (PCR) did not receive calls of rioting in the past six days. The situation in the riot-affected areas is under control, the police said.



On Tuesday, Mohammed Shahrukh, who was seen confronting unarmed police personnel during violence at Maujpur last week, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said.