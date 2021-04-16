Dharma Production fires Kartik Aaryan; decides to never work with him

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been ousted from Dostana 2 by Dharma Productions due to the actors’ “unprofessional behaviour” and “creative differences”, reports said. PeepingMoon.com and Bollywood Hungama had reported that Dharma Productions or any production house related to Karan Johar has decided to no never work with Kartik Aaryan in the future.

It is being reported that the fallout between Karan Johar-Kartik Aaryan and Janvhi Kapoor-Kartik Aaryan is the main reason behind Dharma’s shocking decision. Reports also say that there was lack of clarity on commitment of dates from Kartik’s talent management agency.

However, an official statement from the film’s production house is still awaited.

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor had started shooting for the film in Amritsar in November 2019. The shoot was halted in March 2020 due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face – making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!@apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/XtpSHGMUrv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2019

In October 2019, Kartik had revealed in an Instagram post that he had started preparing for Dostana 2. In the post, he could be seen holding the film’s script. He had also talked about the film in subsequent interviews, saying that the role will push boundaries for him.

Dostana 2 is a sequel to Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham starrer Dostana (2008) which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Dostana 2 cast also includes Janhvi Kapoor and TV actor Laksh Lalwani, making his feature film debut. It is being directed by Collin D’Cunha.