Dia Mirza receives criticism for claiming dams were responsible for Uttarakhand tragedy

Mumbai: After hearing the devastating news of a glacier burst in Uttarakhand, many celebrities took to their social media to express their solidarity with victims. Actress Dia Mirza, who is also a climate change activist, too tweeted that the disaster was caused by the building of ‘too many dams in the Himalayas’.

Dia Mirza posted a series of tweets on her Twitter timeline in which she wrote, “Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this.”

Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help. #Uttarakhand https://t.co/x6D9X4laSj — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 7, 2021

“What is the connection with what is happening in #Uttrakhand right now and cutting trees (deforestation), cutting into our mountains, building dams combined with climate change? – Innocent , unsuspecting people get hurt,” Dia wrote in another tweet.

What is the connection with what is happening in #Uttrakhand right now and cutting trees (deforestation), cutting into our mountains, building dams combined with climate change? – Innocent , unsuspecting people get hurt. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 7, 2021

However, her point of view did not go well with many on Twitter. Netizens started critizing her adding that the actress is mixing up two different things. Many even asked her if she is an agricultural activist or climate change activist.

“Film industry is the largest environment pollutant. The unnecessarily extravagance, consumerism, expensive and fuel guzzling cars, number of bungalows per person, lavish parties with opulence and ostentatious display of wealth……. BIGGEST DAMAGING FACTOR OF EARTH. Speak up,” wrote one user.

Film industry is the largest environment pollutant. The unnecessarily extravagance, consumerism, expensive and fuel guzzling cars, number of bungalows per person, lavish parties with opulence and ostentatious display of wealth……. BIGGEST DAMAGING FACTOR OF EARTH. Speak up — ANU kukreti (@ANUkukreti1) February 8, 2021

Explaining the importance of dams, another user wrote, “It has happened before also. But the prime reason is global warming, not building of dams and infrastructure. In fact, the dams will check the speed of down coming water, distributing through network of canals downstream, thus limiting the disaster downstream.”

It has happened before also. But the prime reason is global warming, not building of dams and infrastructure. In fact, the dams will check the speed of down coming water, distributing through network of canals downstream, thus limiting the disaster downstream. — वत्सल मिश्रा (@vatsalmisra) February 7, 2021

“When you have no idea, why can’t you just shut up. It’s because of reservoirs right now, the speed of water has toned down. So at least do some study or talk to local people,” wrote the third one.

It is so easy for actors to criticise always right? How is the country going to fulfill resource needs for ever growing population? Sustainable development. For that you need technology, for technology you need reforms, for reforms you need support, which you guys can't give. — Tejas (@tejasrangnekar) February 7, 2021

No Data to prove ur point !! Flash floods and avalanches are common in any snow covered mountains!!



The place was getting developed hence u knw about it else nothing!!

So put up data to prove wat u say !!



Don’t feed us the usual Environmental BS !!



Leave it to the experts! — Harish (@harish3912) February 7, 2021

U r mixing 2 things very cleverly. Yes dams do affect the environment or the area where it is built but they also have many benefits. Are you hinting that we don't need Atal tunnel, border roads & rails, https://t.co/G12sAWXhPohttps://t.co/G6Bv6HUxTshttps://t.co/9z9auuyqpV — Suraj (@Suraj4Life) February 7, 2021

U want to live in appartments with 24/7 electricity n water supply wid all ACs wrking at 18-24 deg. temp. Wnt to use all high emission cars n vehicles, why suldn't the ppl in hills hv such facilities. infrastructure planning dsnt occur in ur living room,it takes ages b4 executn — Vishwanath Upadhyay (@vishu272) February 7, 2021

I know you have studied about soil erosion in your 7th n 8th Class Geography Text books. This is not due to erosion.This is the result of Glacier splitting from a side! It can happen. Government is working on it. — Gopinath Muktevi (@GopinathMuktev2) February 7, 2021

This is crap nonsense…. There was a landslide glacier burst or whatever up in the mountains… No dam or deforestation there. — BadhBadhBaba (@Badh_Badh_Baba) February 8, 2021

"Dumb-In-Action"..madam ko kashmir mein 4G data connectivity chahiye but Uttrakhand mein dam nahi chahiye!! pic.twitter.com/6fUHyp9JPI — Nitesh Vishwakarma (@nkv_karma) February 8, 2021

& these dams supply electricity to whom? Aliens?

And since when u turned to be an environmentalist?

Firstly

It's humans insensivity towards consumption of natural resources leading to environmental chaos, of which u too r a prime consumer.

Secondly

avalanche r independent of dams — Aapt_vachan (@aapt_vachan) February 7, 2021

In an unfortunate incident on Sunday, a glacier burst in Joshimath of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district triggered massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in the region. Reportedly, over 150 people are feared missing after the glacier broke and crashed into a hydroelectric dam. Many villages were evacuated and people were taken to safer areas.