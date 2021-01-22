Eijaz Khan confirms his relationship with Pavitra Punia after quitting Bigg Boss 14

Mumbai: One of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan had to leave the show due to other work committments. Reportedly, he has shoot scheduled for his upcoming web show which he signed before entering Bigg Boss. After a lot of speculations and talks about his relationship with his co-participant Pavitra Punia, Eijaz finally confessed that they are ‘serious’ about each other.

Speaking to IANS, Eijaz Khan said that he is not leaving any chance to spend time with his special lady. He also added that Pavitra has already met his brother and is all set to meet a few other members of his family.

Talking about his romance that bloomed with Pavitra in the house and on his plans to take the affair forward, Eijaz said, “Well, it was real then and it is real now.”

He adds: “She is the only person I am spending the most amount of time with, and I want to. I have met my dad and brother and they are very happy. My brother has met her, and today a small part of my family might meet her because we might just go out for an ice cream or something.”

“She wants to meet them, they want to meet her. They are very, very curious about who is caring for Eijaz and who is keeping him happy. I want them to know who Pavitra is,” he said.

Earlier, in an interview with Times of India, Eijaz said, “The relationship will progress naturally from here on. We won’t rush for anything.”

Eijaz said that he would like to keep his personal life away from the public eye ‘but people who love us, I want them to know how serious it is’. He added that their families are also involved in the relationship now.

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan is popularly known for his serials including Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and Kkavyanjali, is temporarily out of the Bigg Boss 14 house because he has to complete the shoot of his web-series “City Of Dreams 2”.