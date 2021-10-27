Emirates airlines to recruit 6,000 staff over next six months

Abu Dhabi: Dubai based Emirates airlines plans to recruit more than 6,000 staff over the next six months in response to the easing of COVID-19 regulations around the world and the increase in vaccination rates.

The airline plans to hire pilots, cabin crew, engineering specialists and ground staff.

Emirates, which has been gradually restoring its network operations in line with the easing of travel restrictions, has called back pilots, cabin crew and other operational staff who resigned when the pandemic caused a significant reduction in flights last year.

Dubai’s flagship carrier has already restored 90 per cent of its network and is on track to reach 70 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity by the end of 2021.

Emirates airline and group chairman and chief executive, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said the urgent need for new appointments indicates the “rapid recovery” of the country’s economy – and is therefore a promising sign for world-class airlines.

On October 22,2021, the US aircraft maker Boeing predicted that the UAE and Middle Eastern airlines would hire about 196,000 new employees over the next 20 years, including 54,000 pilots, 51,000 technicians and 91,000 cabin crew.

On September 17, Emirates has announced a worldwide campaign to recruit 3000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its Dubai hub over the next six months.

With the demand for travel greater than previously anticipated, Emirates will now need an additional 700 ground staff in Dubai and across its network. Furthermore, the airline is offering exciting career opportunities for 600 qualified pilots interested in joining the global airline’s Flight Operations team based in Dubai. Emirates also aims to reinforce its engineering team, by hiring 1,200 technical staff, comprising aircraft engineers and engineering support staff, to be based in Dubai and outstations.

Candidates can find out more about the roles and requirements on its career website.