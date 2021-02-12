Emraan Hashmi roped in for Salman-Katrina starrer Tiger 3?

Mumbai: Ever since the sequel of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif espionage thriller Tiger Zinda Hai has been announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for more details and updates about ‘Tiger 3’. And now, as per latest reports, the third part of Tiger franchise will see Emraan Hashmi play the villain.

“He is a fine, intense actor and that quality won him the role,” a source was quoted saying to Times Of India about Emraan’s role in Tiger 3. However, there’s no official confirmation from the makers yet.

Tiger 3 shoot schedule

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the first schedule of ‘Tiger 3’ will be in Mumbai and will kick off sometime in March 2021, mostly the third week. The second schedule will take Salman and Katrina to the Middle East and the third and final schedule is likely to be in Mumbai again.Salman Khan will soon wrap the shooting schedule of the project and will head towards Dubai to start work on ‘Tiger 3’ along with his leading lady Katrina Kaif.

The movie will showcase Salman playing the role of RAW [Research & Analysis Wing] agent Avinash Singh Rathore.

The third part of is being produced by Maneesh Sharma. The first part ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ was helmed by Kabir Khan and the second ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ by Ali Abbas Zafar who will also be directing the third part.

With the first two installments being declared as blockbuster hits, the movie goers and critics are expecting the same from the third one.