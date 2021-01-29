Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to begin Tiger 3 shoot in Dubai

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming gansgster drama Antim: The Final Truth along with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. As per latest update, Bhaijaan will soon wrap the shooting schedule of the project and will head towards Dubai to start work on ‘Tiger 3’ along with his leading lady Katrina Kaif.

The first part of Tiger franchise, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ was helmed by Kabir Khan and the second ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ by Ali Abbas Zafar. Third part will be directed by Maneesh Sharma.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Salman Khan will start work on Tiger 3 in March this year. Salman has reportedly given bulk dates to the director Maneesh Sharma for the project. The unit will shoot a few crucial sequences with the superstar in Mumbai before they head out to the Middle East for the remaining shoot.

Tiger 3 will showcase Salman playing the role of RAW [Research & Analysis Wing] agent Avinash Singh Rathore.

Salman and Katrina have previously played the lead pair in ‘Yuvvraaj’, ‘Partner’, ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. ‘Bodyguard’ had Katrina in only a song, while Salman made a brief appearance in ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani’ playing himself. In ‘Hello’, both made special appearances.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has an array of interesting projects in the pipeline which includes Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Antim: The Final Truth, Khabi Eid Khabhi Diwali, Tiger 3 and more. The actor recently announced that Radhe will get a theatrical release and would hopefully hit the cinemas on the occasion of Eid this year.