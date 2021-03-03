‘End this greed for dowry’: Owaisi strongly appeals after Ayesha’s suicide in Ahmedabad

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi put out a strong statement against the dowry system in our country after the heartbreaking suicide of 23-yr-old Ayesha Khan in Ahmedabad became viral.

Addressing the party cadre ahead of Telangana MLC polls here on Tuesday, Owaisi spoke about the case and how much it has affected him personally.

He said, “I strongly appeal to everyone, irrespective of which religion you belong to, please end this greed for dowry. Torturing and harassing women is not ‘mardaangi’. This poor girl was tortured for dowry which eventually led her to take her own life. The family should be ashamed for pushing her to take such a drastic step.”

“What kind of men are these? Is there no humanity left in them? They beat up the women in their house and pretend to be good in the outside world. Do not forget that you can cheat the world but you cannot cheat Allah.” he added.

He then appealed to the women of the country to not fear these men and take a stand with the help of our law.

He said, ” Never get scared, do not even think of taking your life. We are with you, your lives are valuable. If your father is in plight then so are we. Leave those men who torment you. Your life is long, kick these fools away with the help of the law. Do not live with them.”

Ayesha Banu Makrani, a resident of Almina Park in Vatva of Ahmedabad, had married Arif Khan Gafurji from Jalore in Rajasthan in July 2018 and was recently estranged from him and was staying with her parents. She is known to have died by suicide allegedly due to harassment by her husband and in-laws.

Before taking her own life, she recorded a two-minute video where she said, “Whatever I am going to do is my decision and nobody has pressured me for this. Just understand that the life given by Allah was only this long and I found this short life very peaceful.”

Throughout the duration of the video, Ayesha had a big smile on her face.

She continues: “Dad, how long will you fight? Withdraw the case. Ayesha is not made for battles. I love Arif, so why will we bother him? If he wants freedom, then he should be free. I am happy that I will meet Allah. I will ask him where did I make a mistake?”

In her last words, Ayesha shows the Sabarmati River and says: “Yeh pyari si nadi… Pray karte hai ki yeh mujhe apne aap main sama le. (This lovely river, I pray that it takes me in it.)

“I am like the winds, I want to flow…And just want to keep flowing,” she ends the video, with an alvida.