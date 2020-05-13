Etihad Airways to resume passenger flights between these countries

Dubai: Etihad Airways to resume passenger flights between Australia’s Melbourne and the UK’s London.

The flights from Melbourne to London will commence on 15th May and flights from London to Melbourne will start on 21st May.

Flights to operate via Abu Dhabi

Both the flights will operate via Abu Dhabi, passengers. However, passengers will have to remain on board during their time in Abu Dhabi as UAE has not lifted the ban on international transit passengers amid coronavirus pandemic.

How to book?

Flight tickets can be booked either by visiting the official website of the airways (click here) or by using airways’ mobile app. Booking can also be done by calling the contact center on 0345 608 1225 from the UK or 1300 532 215 from Australia.

