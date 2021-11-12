Exhibition society gearing up for numaish in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Numaish which was suspended after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to begin in Hyderabad in January 2022.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, the Exhibition Society is seeking permission from the State government to conduct the annual expo.

Secretary of the society B. Prabha Shankar is hopeful that the government will give permission for the expo.

After getting the nod from the state government, the society has to take permission from various departments including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), police, fire services, electricity and Roads & Buildings.

Before the outbreak of the pandemic, traders used to set up around 2500 stalls. However, due to the restriction in various countries, traders from the Middle East are unlikely to set up their stalls in the next numaish in Hyderabad.

The expo is also one of the great sources of revenue for the state government. It usually generates about 15 crore income through GST and municipal tax.

For the past 80 years, society used to conduct numaish from January 1 to February 15 every year. It was discontinued for the first time after the outbreak of pandemic.

On average, daily 50,000 people visit the numaish in Hyderabad. In 45 days, around 20 lakh people visit the expo.

Mini Numaish in Hyderabad

Recently, mini numaish was organized at exhibition ground in Hyderabad. It had only 300 stalls. A wide space was provided for the people to walk freely while following social distancing norms.

Prabha Shankar had said, “Since the exhibition society could not organise Numaish from January 1 to February 15 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so we have gone for a trial of conducting the exhibition, with 300 stalls compared to the usual 2,500 stalls.”