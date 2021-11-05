Expo 2020 Dubai: 16-yr-old Indian visits 192 pavilions in 72 hours

Abu Dhabi: A 16-year-old Indian boy visited all the 192 pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event in 72 hours, local media from the gulf country reported.

Fazil Ummer, Saudi Arabian-born teenager, who is of Indian descent, visited Dubai with his family, but he decided to visit Expo 2020 on his own to realise his dream.

“When I was a kid, I had a dream to go to every country in the world but when I matured, I realised that it was too costly… I can’t do it. Then I came to Expo, and when I finished all the pavilions I felt like I went to all the countries. It was awesome. I met many people from different countries. It was like dream—come true for me,” Fazil told Gulf News.

Fazil managed to visit 80 pavilions on the first day, 50 on day two and the remaining 62 on his third visit.

His three favorites were Saudi Arabia, UAE and Germany. “I really liked the people inside these pavilions. They were so good to me,” Fazil adds.

Photo: Al-Khaleej

Expo 2020 Dubai, is the first international exhibition to be organised in the Middle East. Visitors have been assured an “amazing world of innovation and entertainment” over 182 days from October 1 to March 31, 2022, as it is expected to attract more than 25 million visitors.

On November 1, 2021, Expo 2020 Dubai recorded 2.35 million visits during the first month of the global event.

The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has crossed two lakh footfalls mark, the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday November 4, 2021.