Expo 2020 Dubai: Indo-Belarusian girl performer dazzles at opening ceremony

Abu Dhabi: Indo-Belarusian girl, Mira Singh, grabbed the spotlight and dazzled the audience at the opening ceremony of Expo 2020 on Thursday evening at Al-Wasl plaza in Dubai.

The echoes of the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai are still at the forefront of the Arab and international scene following the grand ceremony that took place in Dubai on Thursday night which saw the participation of Arab and international stars.

The 12-year-old Mira Singh, born in Dubai, to a Belarusian mother and an Indian father, said that could be bigger for her than sharing the stage with leading stars like Andrea Bocelli, Ellie Goulding, Angelique Kidjo and Andra Day, among many others.

Mira Singh, opened the ceremony with the presentation of the golden communication ring and pioneers on social media considered her the hero of the ceremony.

Mira who wore a traditional Emirati dress in fuchsia and embroidered with violets, decorated her look with a gold necklace known as Jaber’s chair. The audience was confused about her nationality. Some said that she was of Indian origin and others said that she was from Belarus, which created a wide discussion about her identity on Twitter, but everyone agreed on the fact that she dazzled the world with her acting and body language.

The Expo 2020 logo is inspired by a golden ring that represents ancient civilisations connected to the UAE. This cultural gathering is another affirmation that the UAE will always be a hub that gathers civilisations and aspires for innovation.

Mira, through her account on Instagram, shared a video showing her preparations and special exercises that she was doing a day before the opening of Expo 2020.

In another video she posted after the opening ceremony, she expressed her pride in this participation and thanked everyone who praised her role and appearance at the ceremony.

Maryam Al Kaabi, a UAE critic, writer and media person, commented on Mira’s presence on her Twitter account, saying, “The remarkable presence of this girl and the symbolism of her presence at the opening ceremony, her brilliance, the lightness of her movements, her body language, the stability of her steps, and her self-confidence made her deservedly in the first row with the opening stars.”



Mira began working in modelling and acting since she was 6 years old, dancing contemporary ballet, hip-hop, playing the piano, and presenting many commercials.

She previously participated in the celebration show for the 48th UAE National Day.

Expo 2020 Dubai, is one of the first major global events held since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its activities run from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, inviting millions of visitors to take part in the creation of a new world together during six months of celebrating human splendour, innovation, progress and cultures.

The opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai culminates years of preparation and begins on October 1 with 182 days of immersive experiences and impactful events embodying the best arts, music, architecture, technology and culture around the world.