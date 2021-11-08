Expo 2020 Dubai: Telangana to take part from Nov 9 to 12

Abu Dhabi: Telangana is set to showcase the success and capabilities of its startups and women entrepreneurs from November 9 to November 12 at the India Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai.

A 17-member strong business delegation of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), chamber member of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), led by the chamber’s president and MD, Creamline Dairy Products, K Bhasker Reddy, will be exploring potential business tie-ups through these meetings and events.

The members of the delegation will be meeting the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry besides holding B2B meetings with members of the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC).

The delegation will also be part of the India-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) business meet and India-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia meet. It will also hold interactive B2B & B2G meetings aimed at promoting trade and investments.

“Government of India has set up an ambitious target of US $ 400 billion exports for 2021-22 and FTCCI aims at facilitating and supporting the ecosystem. The governments all across the world has captured the flourishing startup community and we are of the opinion that there could be huge synergies going forward between UAE and India and other countries,” said FTCCI president Bhasker Reddy, who is also leading the 17-member delegation.

The state has lined up events and meetings for sharing the business opportunities through new innovative ideas, products, and services that the business and startup ecosystem of the state can offer to the global investors.

Among the 14 startups, which will showcase their innovative capabilities, five have been founded by women entrepreneurs, and are from diverse sectors, including healthcare, edutech, drones, prop tech, fintech, agritech, electric vehicles and apparel.

These startups will pitch in the ‘Elevate’ session which is a pitching event that India Pavilion has designed to attract investors and will allow them to display their innovations to look for potential investors.

The expo commenced on October 1 and will continue till March 31, 2022. The Indian Pavilion is built on a plot of 4,614 sq metres with a display area of about 10,000 sq metres.

On November 4, 2021, Indian pavillion at Expo 2020 Dubai reached two lakh visitors within a month of the event.