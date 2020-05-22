Few Indians rejoice Pak plane crash, others express sorrow

KARACHI: Amid heartfelt messages after a Pakistan International Airlines flight crashed in a residential neighbourhood in Karachi, there were some shocking reactions from some of the Indian citizens which joked about the crash.
PIA flight PK8303 had 99 passengers and eight crew members onboard crashed in the city’s densely populated Model Colony area near Jinnah International Airport on Friday.
Soon after the news of plane crash broke, social media was flooded with visuals and condolence messages from all over the world.
However, it is utterly disgusting and shocking to note that some Indians expressing joy over the tragedy.
Here are some screenshots of similar reactions:
In Pakistan’s most recent deadly crash, a PIA plane in 2016 burst into flames after one of its two turboprop engines failed while flying from the remote north to Islamabad, killing more than 40 people.
The deadliest air disaster on Pakistani soil was in 2010, when an Airbus A321 operated by private airline Airblue and flying from Karachi crashed into the hills outside Islamabad as it came into land, killing all 152 people on board.
