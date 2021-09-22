Fossil unveils new smartwatch in India

New Delhi: US-based fashion brand Fossil on Wednesday launched its latest generation wearable ‘Gen 6 touchscreen smartwatch’ powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform in the Indian market.

The new Fossil brand Gen 6 smartwatch will be available in four colorways in a 44mm case and three colorways in a 42mm case for added size options. Ranging from Rs 23,995 – Rs 24,995, the Gen 6 will be available for purchase starting September 27 onwards, online via fossil.in as well as online exclusivity partner amazon.in and offline via select retail stores.

“On our journey to consistently create an ecosystem of wearables that offer a state-of-the-art experience, the next generation of our smartwatches offers a suite of upgraded competencies. And the Gen 6 is a true testament to innovation. We are proud to introduce the new SpO2 sensor and increased battery speeds among other improved features, as we continue to raise the bar at Fossil,” Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil Group, India said in a statement.

The Gen 6’s charging speed is two times faster than the leading smartwatch, reaching 80 per cent in only a little more than 30 minutes of charging. This, combined with the Snapdragon Wear4100+ platform, decreased power consumption.

The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 LE, WiFi, GPS, NFC SE, 8GB of storage and 1GB RAM.

Users will also benefit from continuous heart rate tracking, a new SpO2 sensor, speaker functionality to make and receive tethered calls.

Gen 6 will also be compatible with Google’s new system update, Wear OS 3, announced earlier this year. The smartwatch will be eligible for the Wear OS 3 system update in 2022.