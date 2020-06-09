Four arrested for murder of teenager in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Four men have been arrested on Tuesday by the sleuths of South Zone Commissioner’s Task Force for the murder of a teenager in Yakuthpura on June 5, Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Imran Khan, 20, a resident of the Chandra Nagar area of Yaqutpura, according to the Additional Commissioner of Police, Chakravarthy Gummi.

The four arrested have been identified as Mohammed Mehtab Khan, 25, a resident of Shoukath Jung Ki Devdi, Mohammed Taleb Khan, 28, Mohammed Arbaz Khan, 19, Mohammed Amir, 19, and Mohd Ghouse Khan (Pasha) still absconding.

Mohammed Imran Khan was the product of his father Ghalib Khan’s marriage with Habib-un-Nissa. After Ghalib Khan’s death, both families settled amicably and lived separately. Later, her elder son Khaled Khan got her husband’s job on compassionate grounds.

Her husband’s second wife Ruksana’s held grudges about this job and property.

Imran’s step-brothers — Talib, Ghouse, Pasha, and Mehtab — then committed the murder.

Three to four days before his murder, Imran was being observed by his murderers.

On June 5 during evening hours when Imran stepped out to recharge his mobile, his step-brothers stabbed him in the chest. He then succumbed to his injuries in Rein Bazar.

A case has been registered against the offenders at the Rein Bazar Police Station. The police have seized three knives and two vehicles from the perpetrators.

