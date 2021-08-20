Google Pixel 5a faces overheating issue: Report

San Francisco: Tech giant Google’s recently launched smartphone — Google Pixel 5a — is facing overheating issues while recording videos, media reports said.

According to GizmoChina, the phone is not able to handle 4K video recording.

As per the latest reports, when recording 4K videos at 60 frames per second, the Google Pixel 5a smartphone gets overheated. While shooting, the phone asks users to close the camera until temperatures return to a more reasonable level, the report said.

In a tweet, a reviewer complained that his Pixel 5a took just a few minutes to overheat while recording a video at the highest possible settings, before displaying this message on the screen — “Device is too hot. Close Camera until device cools off.”

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/samsung-launches-live-online-shopping-platform-in-india-2180481/

He added that he is also facing the same issue with 4K fps30 and 1080P 30fps. Another Twitter user said that their Pixel 5a did the same thing after about 2 minutes of recording at 4K 60fps.

Apparently, Pixel 5a is not the only recent Google smartphone to face this issue and some users are pointing out that the Pixel 5 is also having the same issue, as confirmed by Android Police.

So far, Google has not acknowledged the issue and it remains to be seen if and when the company plans to fix this, the report said.

The Pixel 5a features a 6.34-inch OLED bezel-less screen and is powered by a Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform, Titan M security module for on-device security, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

It offers a single new colour — mostly black — with forest green undertones and an olive-coloured power button.