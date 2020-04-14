Guidelines for management of containment zones in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Containment Zones in Hyderabad will be managed by Nodal Teams consisting of Nodal Officer, Police Officer and representatives from the medical and health department. It will be the responsibility of the Nodal Team to ensure doorstep delivery of all essential items.

A pamphlet containing the name and contact number of the Nodal Officer will be printed in the local languages.

Need for containment zones in Hyderabad

It may be mentioned that the aim of the containment zones is to break the chain of virus transmission.

As per the guidelines, except one common entry and exit point, all roads leading towards the locality will be barricaded. The common entry and exit point will be monitored. No outsider will be allowed to enter the locality whereas insider will be allowed to go out only for a valid reason.

Fever survey

In the zone, the fever survey will be done on daily basis and persons with symptoms will be shifted to the hospital.

