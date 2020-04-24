Gulf News editor receive threats for exposing hate-filled posts

DUBAI: An editor of Gulf News in United Arab Emirates has claimed to have received a series of threatening messages from right-wing IT cell and verified accounts for his written reports exposing “hate-filled” Islamophobic posts by Indian expatriates working in UAE and Gulf countries.

According to NH, Mazhar Farooqui, Features Editor looking after Special Reports, alleged that, “people with verified account and many followed by the PM Modi are abusing him and threatening to revoke his passport and will made him get arrested on his return to India.

He also claimed that these people also issues threats to harm him and his daughters. “They have even posted their pix on social media…” he said.

The Multiple award-winning investigative journalist, who had worked for Hindustan Times in Lucknow before working for Gulf News in Dubai said he has never received so many abuses during his journalistic life.

“Well, it’s like a pandemic — I have got nearly 5,000 messages via email, FB messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp from hundreds of such people. . That said, many have deactivated their accounts or deleted their posts fearing action.”

