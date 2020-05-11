He was our guardian angel: Villagers name locality after Irrfan

MUMBAI: In remembrance of Irrfan Khan, village in Maharashtra have decided to name a locality after the superlative actor.

The villagers have named it Hero-chi-wadi after all the good that he did for them. Hero-chi-wadi means the locality of a hero.

According to News 18 report, Irrfan had bought a plot in Maharashtra’s Igatpuri village a decade ago and begin talking and interacting with the nearby villager.

After closely associating with the residents of the village, Irrfan realized that the people of the village are deprived of the basic amenities like healthcare and education.

Since then has been helping villagers and transformed many lives.

Not just that, the legendary Bollywood actor also participated in their festivals, and even regularly donated books, raincoats, sweaters and other essential items to the tribal children.

Irrfan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, passed away on April 29 at the age of 54. Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection. He succumbed to his ailment in hospital.

The sudden demise of the actor left the film industry shocked and sadden but it was more like a personal loss for the villagers.

