Honor Magic V to come with 50MP main camera: Report

Beijing: Honor Magic V foldable phone is expected to debut in January 2022 in China and now a new report has claimed that the smartphone will come with 50MP main camera.

The Honor Magic V will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and come pre-loaded with Android 12 out of the box, reports GSMArena.

The large internal display has a punch-hole cutout in the upper right corner while the external cover display will have a centered punch hole camera.

Magic V’s front display supports a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas the inner screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate.

The company is yet to reveal its exact launch date.

The foldable smartphones are rising in popularity. According to techARC, foldable smartphones are set to witness a massive 638 per cent jump in sales in India in 2021 and are expected to touch a record three lakh units sales in 2022.

After Samsung, Chinese brand OPPO has also launched its maiden foldable smartphone called ‘Find N’ that comes with triple-camera at the rear, selfie cameras on both inner and outer displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and up to 12GB RAM.