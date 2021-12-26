Houthi-fired projectile hits market in Yemen’s Marib, 4 dead

Sanaa: At least four people were killed by a projectile fired by the Houthi rebels that hit a market in Yemen’s oil-rich province of Marib, a government official said.

The local government official told Xinhua news agency said that “the projectile fired by the Houthis landed on a popular marked in Al Jubah district in Marib’s southern part, leaving four people killed”.

He confirmed that the attack caused damage to the public properties and left nearly six other people injured, including children.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Ministry of Defence reported that dozens of the Houthi rebel group were killed and injured in ongoing fighting with the government forces and airstrikes carried out by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition in Marib.

Also Read Two killed after Houthi projectile hit Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

Houthis claim responsibility for missile attack on Saudi city

Yemen’s Houthi militia have claimed responsibility for a ballistic missile attack on the Saudi Arabian city of Samtah that killed two civilians and injured seven others.

“Our forces hit and destroyed sensitive sites in (Saudi Arabia’s southwestern region of) Jizan with three ballistic missiles,” Xinhua news agency quoted militia spokesman Yehya Sarea as saying in a statement aired on Saturday on the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

“The attack came in response to the escalation by the Saudi-led coalition toward our country,” he added.

The Houthi missile attack on Friday night hit a car maintenance workshop in Samtah, killing a Saudi citizen and a Yemeni migrant worker, and injuring seven others, according to the Saudi state media.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched in February a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since September 2014 when the Houthi militia forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.