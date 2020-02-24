Police should not crush right to protest: Malik

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Joint Action Committee (JAC) advocates condemned Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar’s statement saying that he would not allow a ‘Shaheen Bagh’-like protest — which he deemed as a ‘negative’ act — in Hyderabad.

JAC Convenor Mohammed Wali ur Rahman and other advocates requested Telangana State Police to uphold the principles of law and justice and implored the police to not curtail the anti-CAA protesters.

That too, as it is their constitutional right to protest.

While welcoming peaceful demonstrations across the city, the JAC welcomed every law abiding citizen to join and support every protest against injustice and draconian laws.

However, they asked the protest organizers to remain cautious and be peaceful while carrying out such activities.

“The Telangana Advocates JAC is always on a forward path and committed to providing free legal guidance to all the anti-CAA, NRC and NPR protesters. Our paramount objective is to ensure rule of law,” the JAC added.

JAC Convener and Million March organizer, Mohammed Mushtaq Malik said, “The right to protest peacefully is enshrined in the Indian Constitution through Article 19(1)(a) — which guarantees freedom of speech and expression and Article 19(1)(b) —allowing citizens the right to assemble peaceably and without arms is a fundamental right. Therefore, Hyderabad City Police prohibiting citizens from protesting is akin to snatching the citizen’s fundamental right.”

“Let me remind you about the Indian independence movement where Indians fought against unfair laws peacefully against British rule and thereby gained India’s freedom, he added.

He also cited the Telangana statehood movement and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) strike as similar examples of lawful protests.

Malik also alluded to the legacy of Indians in holding massive protests while emphasizing the sheer strength of protestors to amplify public sentiment.

Hence he urged the Hyderabad City Police to not curtail a citizen’s fundamental right to protest,” Malik added.

