Hyderabad: 45 out of 47 samples test negative for COVID-19

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In a great respite to Telangana residents, out of 47 samples tested for COVID-19 at the state-run Gandhi hospital 45 samples tested negative, said State Health Minister E Rajender.

Samples of two persons have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune for confirmation of coronavirus.

Government stepped up precautionary measures after two persons, a foreigner who came from Italy and another who moved closely with the man, tested positive for the virus.

The state reported its first COVID-19 case on Monday when a 24-year-old software personnel, who recently returned from Dubai, had tested positive for the virus.