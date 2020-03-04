menu
search
4 Mar 2020, Wed Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Hyderabad: 45 out of 47 samples test negative for COVID-19

Posted by Rasia Hashmi Updated: March 04, 2020, 6:32 pm IST
Hyderabad: 45 out of 47 samples test negative for COVID-19

Hyderabad: In a great respite to Telangana residents, out of 47 samples tested for COVID-19 at the state-run Gandhi hospital 45 samples tested negative, said State Health Minister E Rajender.

Samples of two persons have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune for confirmation of coronavirus.

Also Read
Coronavirus scare: Schools in Secunderabad’s Mahendra Hills shut

Government stepped up precautionary measures after two persons, a foreigner who came from Italy and another who moved closely with the man, tested positive for the virus.

Also Read
Coronavirus scare: Hyderabad Metro stations, coaches sanitised

The state reported its first COVID-19 case on Monday when a 24-year-old software personnel, who recently returned from Dubai, had tested positive for the virus.

Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved