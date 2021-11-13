Hyderabad: Cops raid printing press; seize books on top Maoist leader

Hyderabad: A printing press in Amberpet was raided by the police on Friday night as it was reported that books on a senior Maoist leader Akkiraju Haragopal, aka Ramakrishna who passed away in Chattisgarh recently, were bring printed there. 1000 books were seized by Hyderabad police.

The police detained the owner of the printing press Ramakrishna Reddy, who also happens to be the husband of V Sandhya, the national convenor of Progressive Organisation of Women. The police also seized printed material, computers, hard disks, and other electronic material from the press.

The additional DCP of East Zone told the media that an analysis of the material revealed details pertaining to the Maoist party and its associate, Amarula Bandhu Mitrula Sangham.

“We suspect Ramakrishna is cooperating with the Maoists and working for them. The seized material is being sent for forensic analysis. Further investigation is underway,” K Muralidhar, Additional DCP of East Zone, told the media. He added that an analysis of the material revealed details pertaining to the Maoist party and the Amarula Bandhu Mitrula Sangham.

Furthermore, the police said that they have discovered that Ramakrishna’s wife Sirisha had approached Ramakrishna Reddy to print her husband’s biography.

“Sirisha and a few others approached us and requested us to print a book on RK. They came to us with a pen drive, which had all the material to be printed. Since RK is no more and because his wife had asked us, we agreed. In fact, I was the one who suggested that my husband take up the printing. He has no connection to this whatsoever,” Sandhya was quoted by The New Indian Express.

She further added that the police snatched the mobile phones of all the press workers. Ramakrishna was allegedly a central committee member of the Maoist party, reportedly died of chronic illness in October, in a forest in Chhattisgarh. His biography is titled ‘Sayudha Shanti Swapnam’.