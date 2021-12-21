Hyderabad: JNTU suspends credit-based detention for 2020-21

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad on Tuesday announced that no credit-based detention will take place in the academic year 2020-21.

The JNTUH had first suspended credit-based detection in the academic year 2019-20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic by promoting students who had been detained due to shortage of credits to the next academic year.

The university has decided to extend the suspension for another year yet again owing to the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There will no credit-based detention for the current academic year 2020-21 for B.Tech / B.Pharmacy / Pharm.D / Pharm.D (PB) courses i.e., promoting students to the academic year 2021-22,” announced the university.

The university celebrated its golden jubilee in October, introducing BTech (Hons) and BTech Minor degree programmes in emerging/multidisciplinary areas for the upcoming academic year.

Starting from this academic year, engineering students, especially those from conventional engineering courses like mechanical and civil, among others, will get a chance to opt for honours or minor degrees in emerging technologies.

In undergraduate and postgraduate programs, the university has also introduced new courses like artificial intelligence, data science, computer science, machine learning, cyber security; computer-aided structural Engineering, internet of things, and microelectronics Mechatronics.