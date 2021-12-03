Hyderabad: Learn Urdu poetry in a wooden palace this Sunday

Hyderabad: A Hyderabadi is forever in love with the city’s chai, biryani, and culture. The city spread out on 650 square kilometres, founded in the year 1591, by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, holds within it numerous historic structures waiting to be discovered.

A few structures that have been discovered are preserved, a few are yet to be given attention. One such historic structure in the city is the Raja Bhagwandas Garden Pavilion located in Karwan, the only surviving palace in the city to be entirely made of wood.

Deccan Archives alongside Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and Riasath Ali Asrar, a young and profound Urdu poet, bring to you an opportunity to learn the nuances of Urdu amidst the historic structure that overflows with the architectural beauty of the Qutub Shahi era.

The Urdu poetry workshop has been organized at the Raja Bhagwandas Garden Pavilion on December 5, between 10 am to 1 pm curated by Ali Asrar. The workshop will cover the birth and evolution of the language of Urdu and will cover various structures, genres, and forms of Urdu poetry, including Ghazal, Nazm, and others. One could register themselves for the workshop through Deccan Archive’s website.

Historic Significance of Raja Bhagwandas Garden Pavilion

The structure which is in need of restoration had come to the notice of MAUD Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar in January and has been listed as a heritage site under HMDA’s regulation 13. The historic site, privately owned, cannot be sold or demolished by its owners. Restoration works are to take place after assessment of the site and permission from the owners of the palace.

Located in Karwan, raised on a high platform, the double-storied pavilion in mellowed teak is the only surviving example of a genre of architecture. The Bhagwandas pavilion built around 1800 resembles Tipu’s (Sultan of Mysore) palace, with open arcades all around and jharokhas (balconies) overlooking the arcaded verandahs.

The Bhagwandas’ were amongst the mercantile communities that resided in Golconda and Hyderabad, since the Qutb Shahi dynasty.

The palace is believed to be built as the women’s quarters for one of the Qutb Shahi queens and was once located in the middle of a 26-acre garden.

In early 1700, the pavilion was bought by the ancestors of a well-known resident of Hyderabad who holds ownership of the place, to date.