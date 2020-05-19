Hyderabad: Malakpet Mahboob Gunj traders protest against closure

Hyderabad: Traders and workers of the Malakpet Mahboob Gunj protested against the closure of the market on Monday and demanded to open it immediately. Traders raised slogans at the main gate of the area.

Appealing to the GHMC and police to open the Malakpet Mahboob Gunj immediately, Mohammed Altaf a trader promised that they will follow all norms for social distancing and sanitization.

Mahboob Gunj market at Malakpet was closed after three positive cases of Covid-19 were reported from two traders and a helper. Sealing the area, the GHMC on May 1 erected barricades at the entrance of the market. A police picket was also posted.

The traders alleged that authorities have not allowed them to open shops even after the completion of mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

On the other hand, authorities have to say that they are taking precautions since cases in the area are surging.

Times of India quoted a senior GHMC official as saying, “As the Malakpet market falls under the Malakpet zone which has been reporting an increasing number of Covid-19 cases, we are reviewing the situation. We will take a final call on reopening it the market soon.”

