Hyderabad: Nehru Zoo uses room heaters to keep animals warm

Hyderabad: As winter sets in, certain parts of the city are experiencing bitter cold, the Nehru Zoological Park has taken steps to keep animals warm.

Given the proximity of the Zoo to the Mir Alam Tank, and Himayatsagar and Osmansagar, which have thick forest cover, the authorities are using room heaters. These are placed in all the enclosures, providing warmth to animals ranging from Chimpanzee to Leopard, and from jaguar to lion.

Authorities have also covered bird enclosures with a green cloth, while dry leaves bulbs and hot pots have been placed in the night houses for reptiles. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has resulted in a decline in footfall at the zoo.

According to a report by Telangana Today, Nehru Zoological Park, curator, S Rajasekhar said “After studying the requirement, room heaters were arranged at the enclosures and wherever necessary, gunny bags are used to cover the night houses. Wooden planks were also kept on the ground. “He further added, “Caretakers monitor the health condition of the animals and ensure their safety under the supervision of the veterinary doctors of the zoo park.”