Hyderabad: Trial of clothing prohibited in mall stores

Hyderabad: No trial of clothing shall be allowed in shopping malls as they have been allowed to reopen from June 8, according to the guidelines issued by the Telangana state government.

The fresh guidelines issued by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry also provide for a token-based entry to malls and saying only asymptomatic customer will be allowed with masks. The entrances will be made mandatory to have sanitiser dispensers and thermal screening at shopping malls and hotels outside the COVID-19 Containment Zones.

Mall visitors required to have Arogya Setu app or T-COVID-19 app on their mobiles which features self assessment test. However, a family can be allowed to enter a mall even if one of the members has app installed in his/her mobile phone, the guidelines said.

T-COVID-19 app has been developed by the Telangana state government to provide people with preventive care information. App helps the users to test themselves and clear their doubts about their own health condition.

The new guidelines forbid loitering in malls. An e-pass with QR code and token system for entry to the malls will be introduced and there will be a provision for maximum time limit for a mall visitor.

“The maximum capacity of persons allowed in each shop in the mall shall be fixed on the basis of maintenance of five-foot distance,” it added.

The new system adapted by major shopping malls of the city include Forum Sujana Mall, GVK Mall, Inorbit, and Ikea has taken a bouquet of solutions that will enable social distancing, safety and hygiene across all touch points.

From restricting entries to safe permissible numbers, maintaining strict fever screenings, installing full-body sanitization tunnel and contact less sanitization booths, Forum Sujana Mall has ensured that their staff and customers are provided with safe environment.

Entering a mall here are the rules you need to follow

Safety indication on Arogya Setu app, wearing of mask, sanitization and social distancing while entering the mall is mandatory. Contact less ordering and billing service, maintaining safe distance between table sand a separate family section will provide safe dining experience for customers at the food court.

Foot markers inside the lifts and escalators to facilitate social distancing have been implemented. Frequent steaming of garments and disinfecting surfaces such as escalators, cash counters, card machines, shopping bags, etc will be done by the brands to ensure safe shopping experience.

“We are also taking proper safety precautions in the material handling procedure such as sanitising/ fumigation of delivery trucks and materials, wearing of masks, gloves are compulsory for the delivery persons, limited entry of people and material inside the service lift etc, said Forum Sujana Mall officials.

As we will be operating one-third of our total footfall capacity, customers can visit forum mall.in the website and fix a time slot for visiting the mall wherein he/she will be given an e-pass with QR code which needs to be scanned while entering the mall and while exiting the mall. This will help in controlling the total traffic inside the mall at any point in time, added Forum Sujana Mall.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.