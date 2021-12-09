Hyderabad: TSRTC workers to commute by bus every Thursday

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Commission (TSRTC) announced an initiative, where all TSRTC workers will commute by bus to work, every Thursday.

The initiative launched today, collected passenger feedback with an aim to enhance the quality of the service.

As a part of the initiative, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the TSRTC, VC Sajjanar, IPS, boarded a bus at Telephone Bhavan bus stop, and interacted with passengers, and took valuable feedback and suggestions from them. He also enquired about the availability of buses, punctuality, and behaviour of the crew.

Sajjanar then boarded an ordinary service bus at Mehidipatnam depot and alighted at Bus Bhavan, RTC crossroads. During his journey, he interacted with the passengers aboard and took their feedback about the cleanliness, maintenance, and cargo services of the vehicles.

Sajjanar has requested all the general public to “travel in TSRTC buses for a safe and hassle-free and relatively cheaper journey. Travelling in TSRTC buses is good for the environment as there will be less pollution,” he said.

As part of #tsrtcbusday initiative, travelled to work in #TSRTC bus.

To improve the quality of our services & to have personal feedback from passengers,every #ThursdayMorning our staff working in #TSRTC shall travel only by our buses.Share your pics while you plying in #TSRTCBus pic.twitter.com/gAqvkkdW3j — V.C Sajjanar IPS MD TSRTC Office (@tsrtcmdoffice) December 9, 2021

He also thanked the TSRTC bus crew for their good driving habits and courteous behaviour towards the commuters.