Hyderabad: Veterinary department swings into action over dog menace

Hyderabad: The Veterinary department of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has swung into action to contain the street dog population in the city and prevent rabies disease in street dogs.

This comes after an eight-year-old boy died after being bitten by stray dogs in Kishanbagh area of the old city on Saturday.

The veterinary officials under Charminar Zone have inspected the location and caught around 35 street dogs.

After taking the stock of the situation Dr Sadguna, assistant director of veterinary wing said that in compliance with the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001, the department is conducting Animal Birth Control-cum-Anti Rabies (ABC-AR) drive to contain the street dog population and prevent rabies disease in street dogs.

She further stated that on receipt of the dog menace complaint in the old city, the dog catching squad of Charminar Zone caught a total of over 57 dogs in two days from areas including Asad Baba Nagar, Nandi Muslaiguda and Kishanbagh areas adjacent to Musi River.

“A vigil will be maintained in these areas in future also,” Sadguna added.

The team of veterinary wing is catching and bringing all street dogs to GHMC’s animal care centre at Chudibazar for sterilization and anti-rabies vaccination.

In order to step up the street dog sterilizations in the old city (Charminar Zone), the veterinary department has engaged the services of the animal welfare society and animal welfare organization for full sterilization of dogs. The drive has been initially started in the old city and will be taken to other areas soon.