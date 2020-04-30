Hyderabad #SayNoToEidShopping in solidarity with poor Muslims

HYDERABAD: Every year during Ramadan, shopping for Eid does not end until the last moment. In fact, in the walled quarter of Hyderabad, it picks up at night with the centuries-old markets doing business round-the-clock.

However, this year, the coronavirus has caused havoc in many people’s live and has also dampened the spirits of holy month of Ramadan and Eid festivities.

And keeping in with the changed situation, a campaign “I am not buying clothes for Eid. Will you?” launched in Hyderabad in solidarity with poor Muslims.

According to media reports, Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, the descendant of last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan is endorsing the campaign on social media.

Ali Khan is appealing to all fellow Hyderabadi Muslims to celebrate this year’s Eid without new clothes and feed the hungry souls who are facing severe scarcity because of the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

The humane, empathetic call has evoked good response on the internet among the well-to-do Muslim families in Hyderabad and are now vowing against materialism and gloating.

The hashtag #SayNoToEidShopping is seen both on Twitter and Facebook. On WhatsApp, messages have been shared encouraging the people to follow this wonderful initiative.

Lets Trend this. Lets make this happen. Lets bring smile on someones face. Lets Light up someones house. Lets educate someone. Lets Feed the needy. Lets make this WORLD a better place.#Ramadan2020 #JaiHIND! pic.twitter.com/8Su1GBH10v — Hussy-Ke-Gubbarey (@hussync_in) April 28, 2020

By paying ‘zakat’ (Islamic wealth tax of 2.5 per cent on their cash and other valuables) and every man who fasts paying ‘fitra’ (fixed this year at Rs.60), they can contribute to help the poor and needy survive.

Let's all say, No to #Eid Shopping.



Instead of buying clothes for the poor from your Zakat fund.



Let's give cash or grains and pulses kits to the #needy.



Let's pledge to keep this Eid as simple as possible.#NoEidShopping #DonateNeedy #Zakat #Ramazan @FaridGaur @khanmustafa7 — Mohammad Arif Kareem (@NavigatorArif) April 30, 2020

