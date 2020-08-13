IES exam 2020: UPSC releases notification

By Sameer Updated: 13th August 2020 12:44 pm IST
New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released notification of the Indian Economic Service examination (IES), 2020.  Interested candidates should ensure their eligibility for the examination.

Eligibility for IES exam

The candidate must hold Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/ Econometrics from a University incorporated by of an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutes established by an Act Parliament or declared to be deemed as University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or a Foreign University approved by the Central Government from time to time.

Exemption

Those who have appeared for an examination which would render them educational qualification for the commission’s examination are also eligible for UPSC IES Examination. However, they have to produce proof of passing the requisite examination along with their DAF.

Apart from educational qualification, candidates must be physically fit  according to physical standards for admission to Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020.

How to apply for UPSC IES exam

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of UPSC.

The last date for receipt of applications is 1st September 2020 till 6 p.m.

For further details, candidates can read official notification released by UPSC.

