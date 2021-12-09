IIT Hyderabad records 100% placement jump

Hyderabad: With 466 jobs offered to 422 students this year, the Indian Institute of Hyderabad (IIT-H) has recorded a 100 percent jump from 222 placements in 2020. The institute had seen 292 placements in 2019.

Phase-1 of the placement drive was held online between December 1 to December 7. It is to be noted that 650 students and 210 companies had registered with the institute during this time. The highest package offered during phase-1 was Rs 65 lakh, while the average placement package was Rs 23 lakh.

34 Students were offered international placements, and the institute expects to see more companies offering international placements in the near future. 36 candidates were offered jobs at startups. Companies such as Flipkart, Indeed, Infurnia, JP Morgan, Meesho, Microsoft NTT AT, Newzera, Silicon Labs, were among the top recruiters.

According to a report by the Times of India, Profesor BS Murty, director, IIT-H said, “Various initiatives taken in the last two years such as semester-long internship for B.Tech, interdisciplinary M.Tech, industry lectures, industry-defined M.Tech projects and so on have started yielding results and we will continuously improvise on it.”

There were 100% placements for the first batch from an inter-disciplinary M.tech program during the first phase of placements.