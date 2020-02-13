Illegal parking on lanes irks Hyderabad’s Gaganmahal residents

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The residents of Gaganmahal colony in Domalguda have been facing difficulties due to heavy vehicles entering into small lanes of the colony and parking it at the unauthorised place. The inner lanes of this area are being used as main roads by a large number of buses, trucks and other public transport vehicles.

Over, 1000 households are present in the colony and the residents of it alleged that the school buses are parked in a haphazard manner right in front of the various apartments causing inconvenience to us. Locals going through hardships on a daily basis.

The rash driving of buses in small lanes is frightening for the pedestrians

It has been a great accidental hazard since it leaves hardly and places for the vehicles in the opposite to direction for smooth passage

Parking in front of apartments is causing inconvenience to the residents to move out freely

Drivers, cleaners and attendees forming groups, arguing with residents and peeping into private lines of residents have become a feature

Also Read Miserable civic conditions in Hyderabad, say residents

Though several complaints have been lodged by the residents at Chikedpally traffic police station but no action haven’t been taken up. During peak hours, the situation of traffic jam turns worse and residents of the colony face obstacles to park their vehicles near their own house as both sides of the road are parked with vehicles.

Moreover, due to these giant vehicles passing through the area we won’t let our children and senior citizens move out which may cause accidents. This clearly violates the Right to Life, Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

Locals explained that according to the Supreme Court, quality and dignity of life are fundamental in nature. A traffic system which is prone to accidents and fatal to human life violates Right to Life. It is not only the statutory duty but also the constitutional obligation of the state to regulate traffic in a proper manner by taking necessary steps. -Govind Kabra

SHARE YOUR PHOTO

If you happen to spot anything worth a click, please freeze it and send it to us, be it a natural visual treat, a civic issue, something offbeat or a picture that spreads a thousand words. We will publish the photo with due credit.

SEND US YOUR PHOTOS TO

Air your grievances by tagging @TheSiasatDaily and WhatsApp us on +919000577851, by writing a small report on your issue.

SIASAT NEWS