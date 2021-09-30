Image from New Zealand shared as ‘renovated freeway in Gujarat’ by BJP MP

Hyderabad: An image from New Zealand has been shared as a renovated freeway in Gujarat by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Gujarat Member of Parliament (MP) Rameshbhai Dhaduk’s official Twitter handle.

Dhaduk who has a official ‘blue tick’ further went on to thank the National Highway Authority. Mohammad Zubair, co-founder of Alt News, the fake news busting website, called out the BJP MP out on Twitter for spreading fake news.

BJP Gujarat MP Rameshbhai Dhaduk shared an image from New Zealand as a renovated freeway in Gujarat and thanked the National Highway Authority. #AltNewsFactCheck https://t.co/rzySZUJEAp https://t.co/IgTaOAQ1Pw — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 30, 2021

India these days is often in the news globally for the several instances of fake news that are peddled, especially by right wing outfits, and often the BJP. Earlier the UP government was called out for showing an image from West Bengal as its own developmental work.

More recently, a New York Times (NYT) front page news headline reading ‘Last, best hope for earth with his picture was doing rounds until the major American newspaper had to call it out for the false information.

The blurb under the headline of the fabricated image reads “world’s most loved, and most powerful leader, is here to bless us.” The New York Times (NYT) on Wednesday tweeted the morphed picture and said “This is a completely fabricated image, one of many in circulation featuring Prime Minister Modi.”

Another video has been doing rounds in which Anjana Om Kashyap, the anchor of Aaj Tak news can be seen fishing American newspapers to see which one covered PM Modi’s visit to the US. To her dismay, no newspapers had the news of PM Modi’s visit to the US.