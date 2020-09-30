Imam carries dead body of Hindu neighbour who died of Covid

By Rasia HashmiUpdated: 30th September 2020 2:04 pm IST

Ranchi: In a rare display of humanity and communal harmony, an Imam of a mosque carried the dead body of his Hindu neighbour to crematorium and performed the funeral rites.

The incident took place in Dharwa area of Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand where imam of the mosque Hafiz Irshad not only carried the dead body of his Hindu neighbour to shamshanghat but also participated in the funeral rites. Praises pour in for this display of humanity by the imam.

According to sources, 65-year-old, Raj Kumar Bharti, who resided opposite to the mosque suddenly fell ill. He was being taken to the hospital but he died on the way to hospital. When it was the time to carry the dead body nobody had the courage to do so. When Imam came forward to carry the dead body, other young men also joined him. However, many avoided to take part in the procession.

Not caring for the Covid infection, Imam Hafiz Mohammed Irshad carried the dead body to shamshanghat and conducted last rites.

Hafiz Mohammed Irsahd, resident of Deogarh district in Jharkhand has been serving as imam of the mosque for quite long.

The deceased is survived by wife and five small children. His wife was weeping inconsolably over the death of the sole bread earner of the family due to Covid.

