IMD issues red alert for Hyderabad, five other districts

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a red alert in Hyderabad and five other districts for July 15.

According to the warning, red alert predicting heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places of Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadari Bhuvangiri, Medak, Rangareddy and Sangareddy districts of Telangana.

While the weather department has issued orange alert, predicting very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy Vikarabad, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jangaon Siddipet, Mulugu, Bhadradri kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal (U/R).J. Bhupalpally districts of Telangana.

The department also warned, yellow alert that predicted heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi districts of the state.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightening and gusty winds (speed up to 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in the state, it said.

The red alert defines exceptionally heavy rainfall, orange alert defines isolated very heavy rains and yellow alert defines isolated heavy rains, according to the parameters set by the IMD.

As on Wednesday night Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received heavy rains overnight, which went on till early Thursday morning. Several localities in the GHMC received heavy rains including Hayathnagar, Uppal, Saroornagar and Saidabad.

Also Read Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, many areas inundated

Meanwhile, Bandlaguda, Uppal received the maximum rainfall of 212.5 mm, followed by Vanasthalipuram, which witnessed 192.3 mm and 190.5mm rain at Hasthinapuram among others. Kapra, Serilingampally, Khairatabad, Golconda and Marredpally also experienced moderate rains.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be around 28 to 30 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will range between 20 to 22 degree Celsius.

For the coming 24 hours, Meteorology department has predicted that city will witness cloudy sky, light to moderate rain at times intense spells or thundershowers very likely to occur at isolated places.