In a first, 99 women security guards deployed at Al-Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinah

Riyadh: Amid the series of reforms in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom appointed women as security guards for the first time at Al-Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinah.

They are offering the best possible services to women worshipers and visitors during the holy month of Ramzan.

Major general Abdul Rahman Al-Mashhan, director of the Madinah police, said that the first batch comprises a total of 99 women personnel, who have been on duty from Oct. 18, 2020 (Rabi Al-Awwal 1).

“The presence of women security forces has been instrumental in organizing the visit of women to the Rawdah Sharif in an orderly and effective manner. These women personnel are also doing great work in enforcing the coronavirus precautionary measures and preventive protocols in the best possible manner in the prayer areas for women at the holy mosque.”

Al-Mashan said he has worked on special training programs in the security, field and administrative fields to enable him to perform his new duties with high professionalism.

Meanwhile, Prince Faisal bin Salman, Emir of Madinah, was apprised of the great efforts of women security personnel in providing services for women worshipers and pilgrims in Rajdah Sharif along with the prayer areas.

Also, Pictures of Saudi Arabia’s first women Hajj and Umrah security guards on duty have gone viral recently on social media platforms as soon as they were released by the Saudi Ministry of Interior.

As part of the Vision 2030 plans being implemented in the country under the leadership of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, many new areas have been opened up for women.

Earlier, the Saudi Ministry of Defence had announced that both men and women could apply for various military positions. In December last year alone, the Iruharam office recruited about 1,500 women to various sections of the Masjid-ul-Haram.