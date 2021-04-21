Women security guards deployed for first time at Masjid al-Haram in Makkah

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 21st April 2021 4:24 pm IST
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia is now appointing women as security guards at the Masjid al-Haram in Makkah. This is the first time in the country that women have been deployed as Hajj and Umrah security guards. 

The Saudi Ministry of Interior on Monday has released pictures of women officers on duty.

The two pictures, which were released by the authorities via Twitter, were shared by many on social media. 

Female guards are seen wearing official uniforms as they perform their duties at the Grand Mosque, with the caption: “From the field. Security guards for Hajj and Umrah.”

As part of the Vision 2030 plans being implemented in the country under the leadership of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, many new areas have been opened up for women.

 Earlier, the Saudi Ministry of Defence had announced that both men and women could apply for various military positions. In December last year alone, the Iruharam office recruited about 1,500 women to various sections of the Masjid-ul-Haram.

