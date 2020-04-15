Indian expats in UAE warns against fake repatriation circular

DUBAI: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has warned expats against fake circulars regarding repatriation.

The circular asks stranded expats – visit visa holders, elders and jobless – to send their personal details to the missions, reports Khaleej Times.

“It has come to our notice that a message is being circulated on social media asking Indians stranded in the UAE to send their personal particulars to various email IDs of the Indian Embassy. Please note no such message has been sent by the embassy,” the mission clarified on Tuesday.

India on Tuesday extended the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic till May 3. On Monday, the Supreme Court of India had ruled that stranded expats cannot be flown back home till travel restrictions are in place.

The Covid-19 impact leading to job losses and salary cuts has put pressure on expats. And the embassy is now offering a tele-counselling service, which has already been availed of by 500 expats.

Also Read Another Indian in UAE sacked for Facebook post

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor said distressed expats who wish to seek the service can write to ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in

There is a team of doctors who are helping the mission in this regard.

“Expats who need medical and psychological counselling service can email to the embassy. Once we have the mobile number of the person, our team of doctors call them and address their issue,” an official from the embassy said.

India on Tuesday extended the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic till May 3.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India ruled that stranded expats cannot be flown back home till travel restrictions are in place.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.