Indian teacher dies of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: An Indian teacher in Abu Dhabi has died of coronavirus, it was reported.

Anil Kumar, 50, passed away on Sunday morning, May 24.

According to an official statement sent to Gulf News, Kumar was a senior Hindi teacher of Sunrise School, Abu Dhabi.

Also Read Indian businessman PK Kareem Haji dies of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi

“Kumar has left behind his wife and two children. Rajini, his wife is also a member of the school family. She is a faculty of the maths department,” it said.

Kumar fell ill with COVID-19 and had been in hospital since May 7.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.