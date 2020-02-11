menu
11 Feb 2020, Tue Islamic Calender
Jamia lathicharge: Police foil protest in city

Posted by SM Bilal Updated: February 11, 2020, 12:34 pm IST
Jamia lathicharge: Police foil protest in city

Hyderabad: Humayun Nagar police on Tuesday foiled a protest and arrested activist Shiraz Khan and others

Condemning the police lathi-charge on women students of Jamia University Delhi during the peaceful Protest marching towards the Parliament Against CAA NRC AND NPR, a group of protestors headed by activist Shiraz Khan gathered at Mehdipatnam Crossroads and tried to stage a protest.

The west zone police had prior information about the protest and heavy security was deployed in the area. Soon after the protestors reached Mehdipatnam, police taken all of them into custody and shifted them to the police station.

