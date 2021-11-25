JNTU Hyderabad releases job notification

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU H) on Wednesday issued a job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor.

As per the notification, the appointments are on a temporary basis for one the academic year 2021-22 or until the appointment of regular faculty, whichever is earlier.

The posts are available in Civil Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Computer Science & Engineering departments of College of Engineering Rajanna Sircilla. Those who are interested must be M.Tech degree holders.

There are also vacancies for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Humanities subjects. For these vacancies, the candidates must be postgraduates.

Candidates with higher qualifications will be given preference during the selection process.

Selected candidates will get salaries as per the norms of the JNTU Hyderabad.

Also Read Jobs in Hyderabad: JP Morgan invites applications for J2EE Developer post

Application fee for jobs in JNTU Hyderabad

Interested and eligible candidates need to pay the application fee of Rs. 1000 (Rs. 500 for SC/ST candidates). The fee should be transferred to the account of “The Nodal Officer/ Principal, JNTUH College of Engineering Rajanna Sircilla”, SBI Account No.40570988954, IFSC code SBIN0020140.

They should also send their filled-in applications along with supporting documents, photographs, and photocopy of payment receipt on or before November 29 to email id jntuhcer@jntuh.ac.in. The application form can be downloaded from the university’s website (click here).

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for the written test/interview. They will be informed through email or phone.

For further details, candidates can dial cell phone number 9966668064.