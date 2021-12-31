Jobs at TCS: Registration deadline extended for off campus drive

New Delhi: Good news for those who are looking for jobs at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as the company has extended the registration deadline for the off campus drive phase 2.

As per the details provided on the website of the IT company, B.E., B.Tech, M.E., M.Tech, MCA, and M.Sc degree holders whose year of passing is either 2020 or 2021 are eligible for the drive.

The minimum aggregate marks of the candidates must be 60 percent in Class Xth, Class XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and Post-Graduation examination.

Candidates must also satisfy the age criteria. They must be in the age group of 18-28 years. Apart from it, they can have prior work experience of up to two years.

Rounds in TCS off campus drive

There will be two rounds i.e., written test and interview in the TCS off campus drive. Based on the performance in the written test, the candidates will be shortlisted for the interview.

The written test date will be decided based on the date of registration for the drive. The test will have two parts. Part A will test cognitive skills whereas Part B is going to check candidates’ programming skills. The time duration of the A and B parts are 120 and 180 minutes respectively.

TCS iON will inform the result of the written test to the candidates and the interview dates for the jobs will be communicated to the applicants who clear the round.

How to apply for the jobs at TCS

Candidates who satisfy all the eligibility criteria of the campus drive can apply online on the TCS website (click here). Before applying online, they must register on the website under the ‘IT’ category.

In case of any assistance, candidates can contact TCS Helpdesk Team on its email id: ilp.support@tcs.com or helpline number 18002093111.