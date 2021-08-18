Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get engaged: Reports

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured relationship has been the hottest topic of the town for a while now. Though the duo has remained mum about their bond and refrained from sharing pictures together, social media has been smart enough to decode what’s brewing between the two.

Earlier, many reports suggested that the couple are planning to take their relationship a step ahead as they might get married by this year. Now, according to the latest buzz, Katrina and Vicky are rokafied as they exchanged the rings.

Bollywood ace photographer Viral Bhayani in his ‘now deleted’ Instagram post wrote, “Hmmmm there are engagement rumours that they had a roka ceremony. Will wait for an official announcement till then it remains a rumour. #vickykaushal #katrinakaif.”





However, the official confirmation from the actors is still awaited.

Well, the reports of Katrina and Vicky’s engagement has excited their fans as they soon started congratulating the couple and hoping for the reports to be true. While one user wrote, “Congratulations katvic,” another one commented, “I hope this is true.”

Some even dragged Katrina Kaif’s alleged ex, Salman Khan in the comments section. One user commented, “Salman bhai be dil se bura lagta hain bhai,” other one wrote, “Selmon bhai is ready with his car.”

On July 16, 2021, Katrina Kaif had turned a year older, and Salman Khan’s stylist, Ashley Rebello’s wish for her, had sparked off her wedding rumours. To wish her, Ashley had taken to his IG stories and had shared a picture of Katrina in bridal attire and wrote ‘may this be reality soon’.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Phone Bhoot’ and an untitled one with South sensation Vijay Deverakonda. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is busy with his upcoming projects, including ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ and ‘Takht’.