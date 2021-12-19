Katrina shares beautiful photograph of her mehndi-adorned hands

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who recently married Vicky Kaushal in a lavish yet intimate wedding, on Saturday shared a picture of her beautiful mehndi-adorned hands on social media.

The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo of her beautiful bridal mehendi and her white and red chooda that new brides wear.

Posting a snap of her mehndi hands against sea and sand in the background, Katrina dropped a red heart emoji in the caption. Celebs like Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia and fans of the actor poured in love in the comment section of the post.

Vicky and Katrina, fondly called VicKat by fans, returned to Mumbai on Tuesday after enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggest was in the Maldives. The duo had jetted off to the exotic island country after tying the knot on December 9.

Ever since Vicky and Katrina got back to Mumbai, they have been sharing on social media beautiful moments from the various wedding functions.