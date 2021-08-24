Kaun Banega Crorepati: Full list of women crorepatis so far

The 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati started on Monday (August 23) on Sony TV with Big B once again returning as the host of the show

Updated: 24th August 2021 4:45 pm IST
Kaun Banega Crorepati contestants Mohita Sharma, Firoz Fatima and Nazia Nasim (Instagram)

Mumbai: Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most watched and popular quiz-based reality show on Indian television. The game show which premiered in 2000 is currently airing its 13th season. It has been hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan since its inception except for the 3rd season which was presented by Shah Rukh Khan.

The first three seasons of KBC were aired on Star Plus. Since season 4 it has been airing on Sony Entertainment Television.

The 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati started on Monday (August 23) on Sony TV with Big B once again returning as the host of the show. As the excitement levels among the audience is already high, let’s take a look a the list of women winners of the past seasons of KBC.

Women winners of Kaun Banega Crorepati

  1. Mohita Sharma — Season 12
  2. Nazia Nasim — Season 12
  3. Babita Tade — Season 11
  4. Binita Jain — Season 10
  5. Anamika Majumdar — Season 9
  6. Firoz Fatima — Season 7
  7. Sunmeet Kaur — Seaon 6
  8. Rahat Taslim — Season 4
  9. Arundhati — Season 1

